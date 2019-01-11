Newscast – Friday, Jan. 11, 2019

- Sen. Murkowski feels pulled in two directions over the government shutdown
- New Juneau Arts and Culture Center update
- Snow keeps falling in Juneau
- Curious Juneau: How’d that big peace sign in the grass above Home Depot get there?
Recent headlines
State agency orders review following accident at Prudhoe Bay wellA state agency is holding a public hearing and requesting a field-wide review of all of BP's oil wells at Prudhoe Bay following an accident last month.
Faith-based shelter fights to keep out transgender womenThe plaintiffs maintain a person identified only as "Jessie Doe" showed up inebriated after hours in January 2018 and was not turned away because of gender. The lawsuit says that constitutional principles of freedom of religion are at stake.
Snow continues in Juneau, weekend outlook uncertainSchool was canceled for the first time in more than seven years Friday as snow continued to fall on the Juneau area.
Idaho company steals from South Dakota tribe, Alaska NativesAn Idaho company that sells posters to raise money for schools has admitted to defrauding a South Dakota tribe and at least two organizations tied to Alaska Natives.