Newscast – Friday, Jan. 11, 2019

  • Sen. Murkowski feels pulled in two directions over the government shutdown
  • New Juneau Arts and Culture Center update
  • Snow keeps falling in Juneau
  • Curious Juneau: How’d that big peace sign in the grass above Home Depot get there?
0

Recent headlines

Snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches expected in Juneau through Friday
X