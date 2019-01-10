Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019

- Shakeups at for the proposed natural gas pipeline
- Who are the candidates for Jesse Kiehl’s Assembly seat?
- How the federal government shutdown is impacting Sitka
Recent headlines
-
Assembly committee to revisit ‘new JACC’ funding proposalsOptions for funding the construction of a new Juneau Arts and Culture Center — projected to cost around $30 million — will be taken up by the Juneau Assembly Public Works and Facilities Committee this spring.
-
Army Corps of Engineers: Pebble Mine EIS delayed, but not by federal shutdownThe Army Corps of Engineers confirmed that the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Pebble Mine is now expected in mid-February rather than January, as previously estimated.
-
Alaska gasline project board ousts its $1 million manThe state's highest paid employee was fired from $45 billion gas line project today.
-
Young considers crossing aisle as shutdown grinds onRep. Don Young said President Donald Trump is right to try to improve border security. But Alaska’s lone House member said he’s among the Republicans likely to cross the aisle to vote for spending bills.