If you’re stuck in the backcountry and need rescue, these are the people who will save you

KTOO is proud to partner with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and Sealaska Heritage Institute to present Preston Singletary KHU.ÉEX’. The band Khu.éex’ is the brainchild of artist Preston Singletary and legendary innovator Bernie Worrell (previously of Parliament-Funkadelic). Khu.éex’ features spoken word, Native storytelling, and singing, performed with an experimental approach with rock/funk aspects. The band also performs in traditional regalia and NW coast masks.

Tickets are available at the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, Hearthside Books and online.