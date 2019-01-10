If you’re stuck in the backcountry and need rescue, these are the people who will save you

If you get stuck or injured out in the middle of nowhere, Alaska isn’t the worst place to do it. The state hosts some of the most elite, specialized rescue operators and equipment in the world. Many of the same pilots and medics who work in military combat zones overseas train in Alaska, practicing their techniques and tactics on in-state search and rescue operations. And the state’s unique terrain and wilderness make it an idea training ground for a small group of military specialists.
