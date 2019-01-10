Army Corps of Engineers: Pebble Mine EIS delayed, but not by federal shutdown

Despite the federal shutdown, work is continuing on the Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Pebble Mine.

The Army Corps of Engineers is the lead agency in charge of preparing the document.

Corps spokesperson John Budnik said, “The development of the EIS is not affected by the federal shutdown at this time.”

However, Budnik also confirmed that the Corps now expects to release the draft EIS about a month later than earlier announced. Previously estimated for release in January 2019, the draft EIS is now expected in mid-February with publication in the Federal Register around March 1. There will be a 90-day comment period after the draft EIS is released.

During that period of public review of the document, the Corps says that it plans to hold public meetings.

The EIS will analyze potential detrimental and beneficial effects of the Pebble Project and develop alternatives to the proposed mine plan. The finalized EIS will serve as a tool for federal agencies as they decide whether or not to permit the copper, gold and molybdenum mine in Bristol Bay.

The Corps is under the Department of Defense, which is funded through Sept. 30 when the federal government’s fiscal year ends.