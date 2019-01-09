Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

- A new name for Juneau-Douglas High School
- Furloughed Forest Service employees in Petersburg talk about their experience
- Snow is in the forecast
Recent headlines
-
Furloughed U.S. Forest Service workers feel uncertain about the future“It’s really an uncertain time,” says Carin Christensen, a part-time employee whose husband also works for the U.S. Forest Service. “We don’t know when we’re going back to work, how it will happen, you know, how this will get resolved.”
-
Fairbanks’ famously severe cold snaps are getting less cold and more rareOver the last 80-some years, there's been a noticeable change in Fairbanks: The more recent cold snaps haven't been as cold, and they're occurring less frequently than they used to.
-
What’s in a name? After student push, Juneau-Douglas High School adds Tlingit name: Yadaa.at KaléThe Juneau School Board voted unanimously to accept the gift of a Tlingit name for Juneau-Douglas High School. Yadaa.at Kalé is a name given to Mt. Juneau, meaning "beautifully adorned face."
-
Build a wall with military funds? Murkowski says noSen. Lisa Murkowski also says she’s “concerned about the legality” of President Donald Trump's idea to declare an emergency on the southern border to access funds for the wall.