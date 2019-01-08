Newscast – Tues. October 9, 2019

- Juneau Assembly pools update
- Yellow cedar decline and environmental grief
- Juneau smoking ban
Recent headlines
Juneau school board votes to keep Bridget Weiss as district superintendentWeiss has served as interim superintendent for the Juneau School District since August, when her predecessor left after four years in the position. On Tuesday, she accepted the position permanently with the school board's unanimous support.
Dunleavy says PFDs should be automatic, contrary to court rulingGov. Mike Dunleavy said state spending will match its revenue. That will require a $1.6 billion spending cut, equal to 27 percent of the portion of the state budget the Alaska Legislature directly controls.
Group wants longer lunch and recess at Anchorage elementary schoolsMore than 5,300 people have signed an online petition asking the Anchorage School District to require no less than 60 minutes per day for lunch and recess. The district currently mandates at least 45 minutes.
Assembly will consider making Juneau pools board permanentVoters created the Aquatics Board in 2014 through a ballot proposition following concerns over the management of city pools. In May 2018, the Juneau Assembly extended the board’s charter for an extra year. Now it may become permanent.