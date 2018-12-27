Newscast — Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018

In this newscast:
- New Alaska ferries need $30M in work before entering service
- DC police say bus driver took a cell phone call before striking Skagway mayor and her mother
- $76 million is the initial cost estimate connected to the November 30 earthquake in Southcentral Alaska
