Red Carpet Concert: Tanana Rafters, ‘The Cellar’

This April the Anchorage Americana band Tanana Rafters came down to Juneau for the Alaska Folk Festival. We caught them for a Red Carpet Concert, performing their song “The Cellar” at KTOO. Written by guitarist and singer Jamie Whiteman, the track appears on their 2017 debut album, “All My Fault.”
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, like this performance by Andy Miller, at KTOO.org.
