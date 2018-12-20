Red Carpet Concert: Damn Fantasies and the Could Be Possibilities, ‘Circus’

The Alaska gal trio Damn Fantasies and the Could Be Possibilities came down from Anchorage for this year’s Alaska Folk Festival. We filmed their song “Circus” at KTOO as part of our Red Carpet Concert series. The group is fronted by banjo player and vocalist Kage Free of Anchorage, with accompaniment from Sutton sisters Rachel Overby on upright bass and Alyssa Overby on washboard and percussion.
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including past artists like The Hannah Yoter Band.
