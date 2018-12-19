Red Carpet Concert: Dara Rilatos, ‘Black Curtain’

This is Juneau songwriter and vocalist Dara Rilatos. Though she’s relocated to Wisconsin, we caught her at this year’s Alaska Folk Festival to record her song “Black Curtain.”
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including past artists like Marian Call and Laura Zahasky.
