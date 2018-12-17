Video: Meet the people building Alaska’s next generation housing

The Cold Climate Housing Research Center in Fairbanks is working to develop more durable and sustainable housing that can withstand Alaska’s harsh climate. Mixing 21st Century technology with traditional knowledge, the Center’s engineers tackle issues such as building on thawing permafrost, heat retention and adequate ventilation. Climate change presents another problem to solve, and the CCHRC is experimenting with different building techniques in unique environments across Alaska.

