Red Carpet Concert: Irene Muller, ‘The Perfect Curve of Everything’

Longtime Juneau songwriter Irene Muller lives in Seattle now, but she dropped into KTOO’s studio during this year’s Alaska Folk Festival to record her original tune, “The Perfect Curve of Everything.”

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including past artists like Tania Lewis and Christopher Behnke.