Red Carpet Concert: Irene Muller, ‘The Perfect Curve of Everything’

Longtime Juneau songwriter Irene Muller lives in Seattle now, but she dropped into KTOO’s studio during this year’s Alaska Folk Festival to record her original tune, “The Perfect Curve of Everything.”
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including past artists like Tania Lewis and Christopher Behnke.
Recent headlines
-
Kenai borough plans improvements in earthquake responseThe Kenai Peninsula Borough School District performed admirably after southcentral Alaska's magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Nov. 30, according to the borough mayor. But he says there's room for improvement.
-
Schools’ need for technology outpacing funding for faster internetAlaska has a program that helps schools around the state pay for internet. However, the need for faster internet is outgrowing the program, and the divide is even wider for rural schools.
-
Damage tally to Anchorage utilities, facilities stands at $30MAnchorage is beginning to calculate what all the damage from last month’s earthquake will cost the city. The best guess so far is $30 million.
-
Gov. Dunleavy introduces budget with larger PFDs, with cuts to comeThe Dunleavy administration's budget doesn't include funding to pay back residents for the reductions in permanent fund dividends from the last three years.