Red Carpet Concert: The Forest That Never Sleeps, ‘When I Was A Child’

Anchorage multi instrumentalist Kat Moore performs solo as The Forest That Never Sleeps. During this year’s Alaska Folk Festival, she recorded her song “When I was Child” with bandmate Logan Bean of The Super Saturated Sugar Strings on trumpet.
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including past artists like Emma Hill and Mike Mickelson.
Recent headlines
-
Zoning proposals for Auke Bay leave some residents anxiousThe city has been working with a steering committee to figure out how to turn the quiet neighborhood overlooking Statter Harbor into a pedestrian-friendly hub for recreation and business.
-
‘We’re still not safe’: Nome reckons with sexual assaultsFor months, the city of Nome has been grappling with calls for reform in a system that many claim ignores assault reports from Alaska Native women.
-
Hoonah’s Icy Strait Point plans new dock for megashipsThe Hoonah City Council has already tentatively agreed to lease city-owned tidelands. The 500-foot dock would be built in partnership by Huna Totem Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Lines.
-
State and police investigating accident that led to North Slope worker’s deathAccording to the North Slope Borough chief of police Jeffrey Brown, Shawn Huber died in an accident at the Milne Point facility on Friday, December 7. Huber was 36.