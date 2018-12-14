Red Carpet Concert: The Forest That Never Sleeps, ‘When I Was A Child’

Anchorage multi instrumentalist Kat Moore performs solo as The Forest That Never Sleeps. During this year’s Alaska Folk Festival, she recorded her song “When I was Child” with bandmate Logan Bean of The Super Saturated Sugar Strings on trumpet.

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including past artists like Emma Hill and Mike Mickelson.