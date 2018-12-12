Red Carpet Concert: Pharis and Jason Romero with Josh Rabie, ‘The Salesman’

You may recognize these voices as this year’s Alaska Folk Festival guest artists Pharis and Jason Romero. Joined by Josh Rabie on fiddle, they dropped by KTOO back in April and recorded their song “The Salesman.”

From Horsefly, British Columbia, the duo’s most recent album, “Sweet Old Religion,” recently won two Canadian Folk Music Awards for Traditional Singer of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year.

Recorded in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including past guest artists like The Murphy Beds and The Carper Family.