Red Carpet Concert: Pharis and Jason Romero with Josh Rabie, ‘The Salesman’

You may recognize these voices as this year’s Alaska Folk Festival guest artists Pharis and Jason Romero. Joined by Josh Rabie on fiddle, they dropped by KTOO back in April and recorded their song “The Salesman.”
From Horsefly, British Columbia, the duo’s most recent album, “Sweet Old Religion,” recently won two Canadian Folk Music Awards for Traditional Singer of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year.
Recorded in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including past guest artists like The Murphy Beds and The Carper Family.
Recent headlines
-
How does Mike Dunleavy like his cookies? ‘More chocolate chip than dough.’Gov. Mike Dunleavy hosted an open house at the governor’s mansion Tuesday. The event was an opportunity for Juneauites to meet the governor and first lady in their home, as well as sample a few cookies.
-
This Alaskan crossed the Bering Sea in an eight-foot dinghy. Russia wants to send him back.Packed with provisions, John W, Martin III floated down the Tanana and Yukon rivers with the aim of reaching China. He ended up in Russia's Far East and is writing a book about his experiences.
-
Anchorage schools resume classes post-earthquake, with some students relocatedThe student body at the earthquake-damaged Eagle River Elementary School has been split up and relocated to two separate schools. For some families, the transition could be difficult.
-
Rep. Knopp leaves Republican caucus, seeks new bipartisan coalitionState Rep. Gary Knopp said a bipartisan coalition would act as a counterweight to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, while an all-Republican caucus wouldn’t.