Bettye Davis, trailblazing lawmaker and education activist, dies at 80

Former state lawmaker Bettye Davis has passed away at the age of 80. An Anchorage School Board spokeswoman said that they were informed of Davis’s passing by a family member this morning.
Davis was the first black woman to be elected to the Alaska House of Representatives, and she was the first black Alaskan elected to the state Senate.
Davis also served three terms on the Anchorage School Board. The board held a celebration in October to officially commemorate Davis’s public service record in Alaska.
Recent headlines
-
PFD promise key to Dunleavy’s win in HoonahMike Dunleavy won an electoral majority in 6 of 132 precincts with an Alaska Native majority. One was Hoonah, where the Republican's promise of full Permanent Fund dividends apparently resonated with voters.
-
Police arrest person of interest in Thanksgiving Day shootingThe Juneau Police Department searched for Micah Nelson for more than 10 days following an alleged narcotics sale that resulted in a Juneau man being sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound. After police located him on Sunday, Nelson turned himself in.
-
Update: Dunleavy sworn in as governor in KotzebueDunelavy was sworn in at the Kotzebue Middle School — a deviation from the original plan to conduct the swearing-in in Noorvik, 40 miles east of Kotzebue.
-
Utilities back and road repairs underway in AnchorageThe most significant remaining problem is the highway heading north of Anchorage, connecting Eagle River and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.