Bettye Davis, trailblazing lawmaker and education activist, dies at 80

Former state lawmaker Bettye Davis has passed away at the age of 80. An Anchorage School Board spokeswoman said that they were informed of Davis’s passing by a family member this morning.

Davis was the first black woman to be elected to the Alaska House of Representatives, and she was the first black Alaskan elected to the state Senate.

Davis also served three terms on the Anchorage School Board. The board held a celebration in October to officially commemorate Davis’s public service record in Alaska.