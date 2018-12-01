UAS named top 10 for marine biology

Bronze whale sculpture at UAS

A  humpback whale sculpture bursts from greenery on the University of Alaska Southeast campus. UAS was named one of 10 best colleges to study marine biology. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

The University of Alaska Southeast is one of the 10 best schools in the U.S. to study marine science. That’s according to College Magazine, which last month named UAS number 8 in its roundup of top marine biology programs.

A press release from UAS on Friday said strengths of the marine science program include its small size and support for undergraduate research, both in the lab and field. The field, in this case, being Alaska’s Inside Passage.

UAS students can earn undergraduate degrees in both marine biology and fisheries.

0

Recent headlines

X