UAS named top 10 for marine biology

The University of Alaska Southeast is one of the 10 best schools in the U.S. to study marine science. That’s according to College Magazine, which last month named UAS number 8 in its roundup of top marine biology programs.
A press release from UAS on Friday said strengths of the marine science program include its small size and support for undergraduate research, both in the lab and field. The field, in this case, being Alaska’s Inside Passage.
UAS students can earn undergraduate degrees in both marine biology and fisheries.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska gets $5 million for road repairsThe Federal Highway Commission released the funds Saturday after it said it received a request from Alaska Gov. Bill Walker and the state transportation commissioner, Marc Luiken.
-
Anchorage area hospitals report initial wave of earthquake injuries: Two life threatening, but mostly minorMat-Su Regional Medical Center says in the first nine hours after the earthquake they saw 99 disaster related injuries.
-
Power is restored for most of AnchorageSome outages still remain, but those are few and far between. The area's three power providers are still assessing damage from the quake, which triggered outages for most of Anchorage on Friday.
-
That guy driving the earthquake-marooned GMC? Yeah, he made his flight out of Anchorage.Tom Sulczynski was driving that red GMC that became an icon of Saturday’s earthquake in Anchorage.