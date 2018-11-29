Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018

In this newscast:
- The federal Energy Information Administration expects heating fuel costs to be higher than last year. But what happens in the lower 48 doesn’t necessarily hold true in Alaska.
- A national climate report says the state is warming twice as fast as the rest of the country. Rural and Alaska Native communities like those in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta are the first to feel those impacts and are already seeing change from their front doors.
- President Trump says he’ll shut down the government if he doesn’t get $5 billion for border security and a wall on the southern border. But if he gets his way, it could mean Alaska’s congressional delegation would lose one of its top priorities: A polar icebreaker.
Recent headlines
Alaska musher banned from 2019 Iditarod sled raceOfficials have banned longtime musher Hugh Neff from competing in Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race next year, citing concerns about his care of dogs.
Wrangell changes prayer policy for Assembly meetingsThe Wrangell Assembly voted to remove the standing procedure for an opening invocation after an Alaska Superior Court judge ruled that the Kenai Assembly's prayer policy was unconstitutional.
Report: Alaska Native communities will face the brunt of climate changeRural and Alaska Native communities are the first to feel the impacts of climate change. For the Y-K Delta, the stakes are especially high because the region is home to the most tribes in the state.
Unalaska OKs trial program to employ prison inmates at fish plantUnalaska City Council's five-to-one vote overturned last month's narrow rejection of the program, authorizing a "trial run" for four inmates to live and work at the UniSea fish processing plant.