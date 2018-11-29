Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018

By November 29, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The federal Energy Information Administration expects heating fuel costs to be higher than last year. But what happens in the lower 48 doesn’t necessarily hold true in Alaska.
  • A national climate report says the state is warming twice as fast as the rest of the country. Rural and Alaska Native communities like those in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta are the first to feel those impacts and are already seeing change from their front doors.
  • President Trump says he’ll shut down the government if he doesn’t get $5 billion for border security and a wall on the southern border. But if he gets his way, it could mean Alaska’s congressional delegation would lose one of its top priorities: A polar icebreaker.
0

Recent headlines

X