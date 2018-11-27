Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018

In this newscast:

  • A divided federal appeals court panel finds Alaska’s limit on what nonresidents can contribute to candidates for office is unconstitutional.
  • Governor-elect Mike Dunleavy’s announces his picks for several key cabinet positions. Only one has worked for a state government.
  • While climate change has disrupted fisheries in many parts of the state, fishermen in Northwest Alaska are landing huge catches.
