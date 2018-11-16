Southcentral Alaska sees most destructive spruce beetle outbreak in over two decades

Tune in to KRNN at 2 p.m. this Saturday for a special radio tribute to the late Pat Henry. Pat was a musician and longtime contributor to the Juneau music community. Guest host Riley Woodford will be joined by Pat’s family and friends. They’ll spin some recordings of Pat’s music, play some live, tell stories and more. Tune into KRNN 102.7 FM on Saturday, November 17 at 2 p.m.