Southcentral Alaska sees most destructive spruce beetle outbreak in over two decades

Southcentral Alaska is dealing with a spruce beetle outbreak. The voracious insect damaged nearly 600,000 acres of forest in 2018 and the damage continues to grow. Anchorage has seen a sharp uptick in spruce beetle damage, going from zero acres damaged in 2016 to over one thousand in 2018.

0

Recent headlines

X