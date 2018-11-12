Newscast – Mon. November 12, 2018

In this newscast:
- Fairweather gets reprieve in draft ferry schedule
- A metals mine near Haines could eliminate some red tape by partnering with the Alaska Mental Health Trust
- Alaskans are being tapped for California wildfire response
- In a warming Arctic, October in Utqiaġvik presents an especially striking picture
- Gov.-elect Dunleavy to be sworn in in Noorvik
Alaska man sentenced for faking death to avoid prison termFederal prosecutors say the U.S. Coast Guard spent $384,261 searching for 35-year-old Ryan Meganack after his girlfriend, who was part of the scheme, reported him missing off Port Graham.
Juneau police report car theft and vandalism along Glacier HighwayA car reported stolen Friday has been recovered. Twelve cars in the area were reported vandalized. JPD has a possible suspect, believes incidents are connected.