Newscast – Mon. November 12, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Fairweather gets reprieve in draft ferry schedule
  • A metals mine near Haines could eliminate some red tape by partnering with the Alaska Mental Health Trust
  • Alaskans are being tapped for California wildfire response
  • In a warming Arctic, October in Utqiaġvik presents an especially striking picture
  • Gov.-elect Dunleavy to be sworn in in Noorvik
