Alaska man sentenced for faking death to avoid prison term

ANCHORAGE — A commercial fisherman who faked his death to avoid incarceration for a sexual assault has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.
Federal prosecutors say the U.S. Coast Guard spent $384,261 searching for 35-year-old Ryan Meganack after his girlfriend, who was part of the scheme, reported him missing off Port Graham.
Meganack in 2016 faced state charges of sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman.
Investigators determined he swamped his skiff, returned to Port Graham on another boat and hid out near his mother’s home. He planned to flee Alaska when the search ended.
The plan went awry when Meganack’s girlfriend confessed to his grieving parents that Meganack was not dead.
U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason ordered Meganack to serve 15 months in prison consecutive to his 15-year state sentence.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau police report car theft and vandalism along Glacier HighwayA car reported stolen Friday has been recovered. Twelve cars in the area were reported vandalized. JPD has a possible suspect, believes incidents are connected.
-
As teacher contract dispute continues, Anchorage School District and teachers union schedule third round of mediationAfter two days of contract negotiations, the Anchorage School district and the Anchorage Education Association have agreed to a third round of mediation.
-
Fairweather gets reprieve in draft ferry scheduleThe MV Fairweather would make three runs a week up Lynn Canal, plus a weekly run to Sitka. Its sister ship has been tied up since 2015 due to cost-cutting.
-
Court hears arguments in case that could curtail Arctic Ocean oil drillingThe U.S. District Court in Anchorage heard arguments in a case that could determine whether millions of acres of Arctic waters should be closed to oil development.