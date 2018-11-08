Newscast – Thurs. November 8, 2018

In this newscast:
- What happened to the hourly clock chimes in downtown Juneau?
- After Election Day malfunction, House District 35 returns are finally in
- The Trump administration is offering substantially less land for oil leasing in NPR-A than it did last year
Recent headlines
Dunleavy names Alaska Republican chairman as his chief of staffIn his first public appearance since Election Day, the governor-elect also named his former campaign manager as his senior policy adviser, and he told mining industry leaders that Alaska is open for business.
Mock election helps Nome students — and their parents — prepare for the real thingTuesday’s mock elections weren’t meant for students just to play or pretend. Students spent time researching the candidates on various websites and by perusing different campaign commercials.
Federal agency lifts ‘immediate jeopardy’ status from Dillingham hospitalKanakanak Hospital was first placed in immediate jeopardy on Sept. 27. After a complaint was made, a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services investigator conducted a survey and noted serious deficiencies in the hospital’s pharmacy.
Haines Police once again authorized to respond to calls outside the townsiteTwo weeks ago, Haines ordered borough police not to provide service outside the Haines townsite. On Tuesday, the assembly decided police can respond to calls outside the townsite if there is an articulable crime in progress or an imminent threat to life or property.