Newscast – Wed. November 7, 2018

In this newscast:
- Sara Hannan takes House District 33 over Chris Dimond
- Begich concedes, Dunleavy elected next governor of Alaska
- Alaska Republicans say Tuesday’s results could give them state House, Senate control
Recent headlines
With salmon ballot measure’s defeat, Pebble celebratesIn an interview Wednesday, Pebble CEO Tom Collier said even though his company's mine proposal wasn't always at the forefront of the debate, the salmon habitat initiative was, in some ways, all about Pebble.
Voting machine problems delay results for parts of SoutheastProblems with voting machines in Southeast mean final election results for House districts 35 and 36 won’t be known for a while. Machines in Craig, Klawock, Thorne Bay, Sitka, Kake, Haines, Hydaburg and Metlakatla experienced issues.
Alaska Republicans say Tuesday’s results could give them state House, Senate controlAlaska Republicans sounded confident Tuesday that preliminary election results will put them back in control of the state House after a two-year stint in the minority.
Juneau’s Jesse Kiehl wins Alaska Senate seat in District QIndependent candidate Don Etheridge conceded the race for Senate District Q to Democratic opponent Jesse Kiehl late Tuesday night.