Newscast – Tues. November 6, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska voters whose primary language isn’t English will likely find assistance in a familiar tongue
- Weather update including an active aurora forecast
Recent headlines
Juneau’s Jesse Kiehl wins Alaska Senate seat in District QIndependent candidate Don Etheridge planned to concede the race for Senate District Q to Democratic opponent Jesse Kiehl late Tuesday night.
House District 34: Democrat Andi Story vs. Republican Jerry NankervisAndi Story and Jerry Nankervis are vying for the open seat in House District 34, which covers the entire Mendenhall Valley, Auke Bay and Out the Road. This story will be updated as election results come in.
House District 33: Independent Chris Dimond vs. Democrat Sara HannanVoters in House District 33, representing Skagway, Haines, Klukwan, Gustavus, downtown Juneau and Douglas, choose between Chris Dimond and Sara Hannan. This story will be updated as election results come in.
U.S. House: Democrat Alyse Galvin vs. Republican Don YoungWith the first ballots counted, Alaska's lone member of the U.S. House Representatives, Don Young, is leading first-time candidate Alyse Galvin. This story will be updated as election results come in.