Two men charged as feds crack case of missing Anchorage mammoth tusk

Prosecutors are charging two men with stealing a 10,000-year-old mammoth tusk from the federal Bureau of Land Management in Anchorage.
Federal prosecutors Friday unveiled theft and conspiracy charges against Gary Boyd and Martin Elze. The two were also charged with breaking a federal fossil theft law, and Elze faces a fourth charge of witness tampering.
Federal prosecutors didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. But the indictment against Boyd and Elze appears to be a break in a case that had gone unsolved since the tusk went missing six months ago.
Charging documents allege that in March, Boyd, Elze and an unidentified accomplice visited the BLM-run Campbell Creek Science Center in East Anchorage. The accomplice asked questions about the tusk’s type and weight, the documents charge.
The documents allege that the next day, Boyd and Elze went back to the center, where Boyd used a rock to break into a window and door. Boyd is charged with taking the 100-pound tusk, and prosecutors assert that Elze waited outside.
They also allege that Elze later defaced the tusk by cutting it.
Elze is already being held in the Anchorage jail on another charge. A spokeswoman for federal prosecutors in Anchorage didn’t immediately respond to a question about Boyd’s whereabouts.
The BLM had offered a $500 reward for information leading to the tusk’s recovery.
Recent headlines
-
Kids can cast their votes in Juneau mock mayoral electionParents looking for a way to engage their children in Juneau’s local election can take advantage of a Kids Vote event this weekend and next.
-
Local production ‘Same’ brings stories of gender-based violence to lightThe idea of the show happened out of conversations with friends and colleagues who were angry that stories about gender-based violence weren’t being heard, said director Allison Holtkamp.
-
Kodiak cooperative sells first offering of local salmonThe salmon caught and processed locally will be sold first to co-op members and then to other residents
-
Homer residents experiment with a tree from Alaska’s prehistoric pastCould climate change take forests back in time? Kenai Peninsula residents and scientists see evidence that warmer weather is bringing back at least one tree that hasn’t populated Alaska for millions of years.