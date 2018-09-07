Alaska village to get grant for water service restoration

A village in northwest Alaska is in line to receive a $450,000 federal grant to restore water service lost in a December freeze.
Officials say the “imminent threat” funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go toward repairs and to ensure the water system will be viable for the more than 800 residents of Selawik. The village is 480 miles northwest of Anchorage.
HUD officials say the December freeze left 25 percent of Selawik’s residents without water and sewer services, which the community was unable to restore.
Officials say Selawik will receive the money after completion of a grant agreement with the agency.
