US poet laureate visits Alaska to celebrate poems in rural communities

U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith is making a stop in Juneau on Wednesday. It’s part of a national tour that’s bringing her to rural communities in Alaska, South Dakota, Maine and Louisiana.
She’s excited to take poetry to parts of the country where literary festivals don’t always go.
Smith won a 2012 Pulitzer Prize for her collection of poetry called “Life on Mars.” Here she is reading from her poem “The Weather in Space.”
Her visit to Juneau culminates with a public reception at the Father Andrew P. Kashevaroff State Library, Archives, and Museum at 5 p.m. with a reading and discussion 6 p.m. Alaska’s State Writer Laureate Ernestine Hayes will provide an introduction.
Smith will give away copies of a new anthology “American Journal: Fifty Poems for Our Time.”
The program will be recorded by 360 North for the series “At the APK” for later broadcast.
Recent headlines
-
Republican Governors Association buys ads in AlaskaThere’s been nearly $1.7 million in total this year in ad buys from the RGA and Families for Alaska’s Future with the Anchorage and Fairbanks network affiliates.
-
State regulator raises bonds required for drillingThe Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission proposes a sliding scale for the new bonds from $500,000 to $30,000,000 for potential drillers, operators.
-
GCI updates emergency alert systemGCI’s more than 100,000 customers will no longer have to download a special app to get wireless emergency alerts pushed to their cellphones.
-
Sitka police officer files whistleblower lawsuitVeteran Sitka police detective Ryan Silva alleges that the police department purchased five fully-automatic weapons in November of 2017, in secret, and in violation of department procedures.