A Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday August 22

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday.
Team Perseverance Theatre will preview this weekend’s presentation of David Mamet’s “Oleanna”;
Learn how to become a Boys Run coach to encourage value building, working together and community participation;
Sealaska Heritage Institute will highlight this weekend’s bronze house post raising at the Walter Soboleff Building;
And the KTOO newsroom will help analyze Tuesday’s election results.
Recent headlines
Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to the drug KratomAn investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that the drug Kratom caused nearly 200 cases of salmonella in 41 states — including two Alaska cases. The outbreak occurred between January 2017 and May 2018.
Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to 8 federal countsCohen, who described himself in past as Trump's "pit bull," became well-known for his elbow-throwing and sometimes full-on threats as he worked to move the ball forward for Trump or protect him.
Descendants, feds explore possibility of continuing trips to Attu IslandDescendants of the Native people of Attu want permanent access to their ancestral home that they've been separated from their homeland since World War II.
Jury finds Paul Manafort guilty in federal tax and bank fraud trialJurors concluded that Donald Trump's former campaign chairman was guilty of eight of the 18 counts with which he had been charged.