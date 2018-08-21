A Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday August 22

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday.

Team Perseverance Theatre will preview this weekend’s presentation of David Mamet’s “Oleanna”;

Learn how to become a Boys Run coach to encourage value building, working together and community participation;

Sealaska Heritage Institute will highlight this weekend’s bronze house post raising at the Walter Soboleff Building;

And the KTOO newsroom will help analyze Tuesday’s election results.

