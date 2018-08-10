Southeast Alaska’s Revilla release new ‘North Sea’ EP

Lead vocalist Alejandro Chavarria of the band Revilla performs at the KXLL Showcase during the 2018 Alaska Folk Festival at the Hangar Ballroom. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Alex Nelson of Juneau performs with Amish Robots, now known as Revilla, at the KXLL Showcase during the 2018 Alaska Folk Festival at the Hangar Ballroom. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Drummer Clae Good plays drums for a Juneau set with the Amish Robots, now known as Revilla at the KXLL Showcase during the 2018 Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Guitarist and songwriter Patrick Troll headlines the 2018 KXLL Showcase with the Amish Robots during the Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Amish Robots is a band with Southeast Alaska roots.

After their breakout set at this year’s Alaska Folk Festival in Juneau, they headlined a KXLL Showcase concert filling the Hangar Ballroom to capacity.

Now the band’s got a new EP and name change inspired by its members’ hometown of Ketchikan.

Hear guitarist and songwriter Patrick Troll talk about the band’s formation and latest release as Revilla:

Seattle’s Amish Robots began as Ketchikan teenagers Patrick Troll and Alejandro Chavarria’s musical duo.

The pair played under the names Baby Shower and Really Cool Guys before settling on Amish Robots.

After moving to Seattle and welcoming Juneau musician Alex Nelson into the fold, Troll said the group outgrew the Amish Robots sound.

“I’m kind of the sensitive one about the name change because I was the one who came up with Amish Robots,” Troll said. “Of course, once we changed it, it came out of the woodwork that people didn’t like the name Amish Robots — or not that they didn’t like it, they just thought it was too much of a gimmick.”

Their new name “Revilla” is inspired by Revillagigedo Island where Ketchikan is located on the Alexander Archipelago.

Their four-track EP is an homage to the trio’s first Alaska Folk Festival performance together in 2007, when they performed together as The North Sea.

Though based in Seattle, Revilla hasn’t forgotten their Southeast Alaska roots, calling on visual artist Matt Hamilton to create the group’s album artwork.

Listen to the North Sea EP and hear Patrick Troll Friday nights on KXLL as DJALTERNATIVE on his electronic music program Burger Church.

<a href="http://revilla.bandcamp.com/album/the-north-sea-ep">The North Sea EP by Revilla</a>