The Big Thaw: Coming Soon

Recent headlines
Native Hawaiian’s Anchorage restaurant forced to drop “Aloha Poke”An Anchorage restaurant owner found herself in the middle of a national debate involving copyright infringement and cultural appropriation.
Valley independent Rob Edwardson brings broad professional background to District 34 raceWhen Rep. Justin Parish announced he would not run for re-election last spring, he said it was because he had found a better candidate to run in his place: his former chief of staff Rob Edwardson.
Educators explore role of culture in the classroom at conferenceSealaska Heritage Institute invited teachers, experts and school administrators from across Alaska and around the country to Juneau this week for three days of speakers and breakout sessions on place-based and culturally relevant learning.
Congress authorizes six icebreakers in Pentagon billThe nation’s annual defense policy bill cleared Congress with a pay raise for the troops and a provision allowing up to six icebreakers.