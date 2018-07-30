Whittier police arrest two men with 33-pound bag of meth

Whittier police arrested two men Thursday for possessing a backpack filled with 33 pounds of methamphetamine.

Eric Hansen transported the bag filled with about “$225,000” worth of meth from Bellingham, Washington, on the state ferry M/V Kennicott, authorities said.

Alaska Marine Highway employees notified Whittier police about a “suspicious passenger,” who later turned out to be Hansen, according to an affidavit filed Friday by the Alaska District Attorney’s Office.

The charging documents do not say what made Hansen suspicious, but documents say Whittier Police pulled Hansen over after leaving the ferry terminal in a GMC Yukon.

Marshal Parke was also in the vehicle, according to police.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found the backpack filled with meth, which authorities say is the same bag Hansen carried onto the ferry in Washington.

Police also retrieved $8,000, a scale and drug paraphernalia. Investigators also say a boarding pass for Parke from Seattle to Anchorage was found.

Both Parke and Hansen are charged with possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.