Pilot rescued after his plane crashes in Glacier Bay National Park

A 34-year-old male pilot was rescued after his plane went down Wednesday afternoon in a lake in Glacier Bay National Park.
The National Park Service said the aircraft went into Crillon Lake, southeast of Lituya Bay on Glacier Bay’s outer coast.
The pilot exited the plane and swam to shore. A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued and transported him to Sitka.
The plane was found “wheels up” or inverted while submerged to the wings in Crillon Lake. A salvage operation is anticipated to recover the downed plane.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate into the incident.
