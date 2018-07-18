Telling Tales 7/17/18

A special live on-air wedding and poetry from Woosh Kinaadeiyi.
Recent headlines
-
F/V Kristi sinks near Clark’s Point, all on board surviveWhen the F/V Kristi lost power on Saturday in the Nushagak District, the tide pushed it between two much larger ships, where it lodged on a Yokohama fender. The Kristi sank, and the captain and crew escaped with seconds to spare.
-
Flood watch issued for Mendenhall Lake area starting Thursday afternoonNational Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River starting Thursday afternoon and lasting through Friday afternoon.
-
Women aim for firearm mastery at pistol clinicAt the Sitka Sportsmen’s Association indoor shooting range, the fastest-growing user demographic is female. A new pistol clinic is tailored especially for them.
-
Company considers Kodiak for site of second launch padRocket Lab has an existing relationship with the Alaska Aerospace Corporation, which has offered support services to the company’s launches in New Zealand.