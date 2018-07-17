Iditarod adds four new board members amid criticism

Nome musher Aaron Burmeister at the Iditarod Ceremonial Start in downtown Anchorage, March 1, 2014. Burmeister is one of the ITC board members who may be resigning soon. (Photo by David Dodman/KNOM)

Nome musher Aaron Burmeister at the Iditarod Ceremonial Start in downtown Anchorage, March 1, 2014. Burmeister resigned from the Iditarod Trail Committee Inc. board, one of three members who resigned. (Photo by David Dodman/KNOM).

The Iditarod announced Monday it had added four new members to the Iditarod Trail Committee board.

The move comes as a response to growing criticism of the race’s leadership team.

The new members are Nina Kemppel, Karen King, Mike Mills and Ryan York. Unlike many of the Iditarod Trail Committee’s current board members, none are Iditarod race veterans, and there are no apparent conflicts of interest.

The move partially is a response to concerns that nepotism and cozy relationships were guiding board decisions on controversial changes in recent years.

The restructured board leaves 10 members total, with three people departing the body: Rick Swenson, Aaron Burmeister and Wade Marrs — all of whom are current or former Iditarod mushers.

Different scandals hounded the Iditarod last year, including high-profile allegations of doping, withdrawal of major sponsors and calls from mushers for the ITC board chair to resign.

