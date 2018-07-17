Iditarod adds four new board members amid criticism

The Iditarod announced Monday it had added four new members to the Iditarod Trail Committee board.
The move comes as a response to growing criticism of the race’s leadership team.
The new members are Nina Kemppel, Karen King, Mike Mills and Ryan York. Unlike many of the Iditarod Trail Committee’s current board members, none are Iditarod race veterans, and there are no apparent conflicts of interest.
The move partially is a response to concerns that nepotism and cozy relationships were guiding board decisions on controversial changes in recent years.
The restructured board leaves 10 members total, with three people departing the body: Rick Swenson, Aaron Burmeister and Wade Marrs — all of whom are current or former Iditarod mushers.
Different scandals hounded the Iditarod last year, including high-profile allegations of doping, withdrawal of major sponsors and calls from mushers for the ITC board chair to resign.
Recent headlines
-
Young has about $470K in hand toward Alaska re-election bidFilings with the Federal Election Commission show U.S. Rep. Don Young ended the quarter on June 30 with just under $470,000 available.
-
Inupiaq woman criticizes use of her image in Dunleavy ad, campaign deletes footageMarjorie Tahbone said she became aware of the ad on social media when friends forwarded it to her.
-
Even with insurance, historic downtown home’s owners navigate long rebuilding process after fireTheir insurance adjuster noted that homeowner Ernestine Hayes' clan, the Kaagwaantaan, are known as the Burnt House People.
-
Language workshop participants discuss challenges of revitalizing Yup’ikThis spring, the Alaska Senate declared a state of emergency for 20 Alaska Native languages. Two participants of an indigenous language workshop talk about the challenges for Yup’ik-speaking regions.