GCI customers in Alaska experiencing outage

Updated | 11:59 a.m. Monday

A commercial power outage in Anchorage is causing service issues for GCI customers across the state today, according to a GCI spokesperson who wrote via email.

Some numbers were unavailable for a period of time, including the toll-free number to the Alaska Marine Highway System.

The cause of the outage and the extent of the effects are unclear, but service appeared to have returned between 11 a.m. and noon.

A GCI representative said the company can’t speak to what the current status of service is and what issues different regions are experiencing. He said GCI is working to fix the problem.

— Kayla Desroches, KMXT

Original post | 10:21 a.m. Monday

According to a Facebook post, GCI said it is experiencing an Internet and cell phone service outage affecting customers in Alaska.

A commercial power outage is to blame, according to the post.

An outage report map shows outages around Alaska, including Southeast Alaska.

— Tripp J Crouse, KTOO