More than 56 grams seized in Klawock

On Saturday, law enforcement authorities in Southeast Alaska seized more than 56 grams of heroin from a residence at 470 Summit Street, Klawock.
At about 10 p.m. with help from the Craig and Klawock police departments, Alaska State Troopers executed a search warrant, according to a troopers press release.
Authorities arrested Gae Yates, 58, of Klawock and Armetta Barden, 60, of Seattle for second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.
Items seized include more than 56 grams of heroin, which had an estimated street value of over $56,000; multiple digital scales; and electronics and cash.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
Recent headlines
-
Online dashboard gives view of drug seizures across AlaskaTroopers hope the online drug seizure dashboard connects with communities and encourages residents to start having conversations.
-
Governor signs bill addressing backlog of sex assault kitsGov. Bill Walker signed a measure into law Friday that aims to address what some call a backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
-
Juneau rallies for migrant children separated from parents at the borderJuneau residents joined others around the nation Saturday to voice their opposition to immigration policies separating migrant children from their parents at the United States’ southern border.
-
Walker requests Pebble EIS suspensionGov. Bill Walker’s office on Friday asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to suspend the Environmental Impact Statement process for the proposed Pebble Mine.