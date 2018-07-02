More than 56 grams seized in Klawock

On Saturday, law enforcement authorities in Southeast Alaska seized more than 56 grams of heroin from a residence at 470 Summit Street, Klawock.

At about 10 p.m. with help from the Craig and Klawock police departments, Alaska State Troopers executed a search warrant, according to a troopers press release.

Authorities arrested Gae Yates, 58, of Klawock and Armetta Barden, 60, of Seattle for second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

Items seized include more than 56 grams of heroin, which had an estimated street value of over $56,000; multiple digital scales; and electronics and cash.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.