Whale collides with ferry Tustumena

The ferry Tustumena passengers traveling to Kodiak watched a whale collide with the vessel Wednesday morning.
NOAA received a report of the incident from the Alaska Marine Highway System, according to NOAA Fisheries Alaska region spokeswoman Julie Speegle.
Eyewitnesses say a whale breached into the side of the ferry, Speegle said.
“Afterwards, the whale was seen swimming abnormally and then it sank out of sight,” she said. “From the force of the breach, it is likely that this whale suffered mortal injuries.”
The whale struck the ferry’s starboard stabilization fin.
“Divers took a look at the stabilizer, and it was able to be retracted,” DOT public information officer Aurah Landau said. “The vessel can run safely as is without that one stabilizer, and so we don’t anticipate needing repairs at this point.”
The ferry schedule will not be affected, Landau said.
Speegle said NOAA may be able to learn more, such as the whale’s species, if its body floats to the surface.
Recent headlines
-
Emails raise questions about Interior Secretary Zinke’s link with oil executiveCongressional Democrats and a public watchdog group are calling for an ethics investigation into the secretary over a land deal between the Zinke family and oil and gas company Halliburton.
-
Southcentral king salmon sport fishing closures continueSport fishing for king salmon is looking bleak in Southcentral after recent closures announced by the Department of Fish and Game.
-
What they mean when they say ‘immigration problem’A day after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to stop separating families caught crossing the southern border, members of Congress are scrambling to figure out what to do with subsequent families who make the journey to the United States.
-
Defense seeks to limit access to visitation records in cruise ship murder caseThe defense motion on behalf of Kenneth Manzanares was filed Thursday in Juneau Federal Court. His attorney filed a motion in the murder case to limit access to the defendant’s visitation records. The motion also restricts access to any calls and correspondence with him at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.