Photos: Celebration 2018

A collection of photographs from KTOO Public Media staff members during Celebration 2018.
Various indigenous groups march and dance during a parade Saturday, June 9, 2018, in downtown Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
Woodworking tools at the Yanyeidí Healing Kootéeyaa totem pole work site at Harborview Elementary School on 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Lead carver Yéil Ya-Tseen Nicholas Galanin of Sitka uses an adze to carve the 40 foot T’aaku Kwáan Yanyeidí Healing kootéeyaa totem pole at Harborview Elementary School on 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Lead carver Yéil Ya-Tseen Nicholas Galanin of Sitka selects tools to carve the 40 foot T’aaku Kwáan Yanyeidí Healing kootéeyaa totem pole at Harborview Elementary School on 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
There were two categories for the seal oil: with and without crackling. (Photo by Elizabeth Jenkins/Alaska’s Energy Desk)
The judges get done scoring the seal oil with crackling. (Photo by Elizabeth Jenkins/Alaska’s Energy Desk)
Rosita Worl on stage at Centennial Hall during the food competition. (Photo by Elizabeth Jenkins/Alaska’s Energy Desk)
Traditional Arts Apprentice & Youth Mentor Shane Brown works on the Yanyeidí totem pole at Harborview Elementary School on May 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Wooden shavings cover the floor of work site at the Harborview Elementary School covered area on May 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Apprentice carver Lee Burkhart cuts a two by three foot traditional copper shield or Tináa to be fitted on the totem at Harborview Elementary School on May 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew)
Master carver Will Burkhart helps finish the totem in the final days of production at Harborview Elementary School on May 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Merritt Johnson paints Chilkat designs onto the 40 foot Yanyeidí totem pole at Harborview Elementary School on May 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Indigenous artist Merritt Johnson works alongside her partner Nicholas Galanin painting the 40 foot Yanyeidí totem pole at Harborview Elementary School on May 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Indigenous artist Merritt Johnson paints Yanyeidí totem pole at Harborview Elementary School on May 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Artist Sam Sheakley helps finish the 40 foot Yanyeidí totem pole at Harborview Elementary School on May 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Sam Sheakley selects his tool while carving a totem Harborview Elementary School on May 29, 2018. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
The Yanyeidì Gooch (wolf) totem pole is raised in Savikko Park on June 6, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)
Members of the Yanyeidí clan dance in celebration around the new Gooch (wolf) totem pole at Savikko Park. June 6, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)
A member of the Yanyeidí clan dances to celebrate the raising of the Gooch (wolf) totem pole at Savikko Park. June 6, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)
John Morris, a member of the Yanyeidí clan who once called the site home, raises his arm in triumph after helping to install the Gooch (wolf) totem pole at Savikko. June 6, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)
Members of the Yanyeidí clan hold pictures of their mothers and grandmothers as they watch the installation of the wolf totem pole at Savikko Park. June 6, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)
Meghann O’Brien talks about her pieces during a break from the weavers’ presentation Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the Walter Soboleff Building. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
Nathan Jackson, left, and Della Cheney hold up a blanket made by Dorica Jackson during a weavers’ presentation at the Shuka Hit clan house at the Walter Soboleff Building in downtown Juneau on June 6, 2018. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
Dorica Jackson talks about a robe she spent almost 15 years working on during a weavers’ presentation Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the Shuka Hit clan house in the Walter Soboleff Building in downtown Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
Kwakwaka’wakw and Haida weaver Meghann O’Brien listens during a break at the weavers’ presentation on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the Shuka Hit clan house at Walter Soboleff Building in downtown Juneau. O’Brien is of Haida, Kwakwaka’wakw and Irish descent. She was one of the presenters. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
Della Cheney speaks during a weavers’ presentation Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the Shuka Hit clan house in the Walter Soboleff Building in downtown Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker asks Native elders for permission to land at Douglas Harbor on June 5, 2018. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse)
A woman waits in her canoe on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Douglas Harbor. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
Doug Chilton talks with people at Douglas Harbor after the canoes landed for Celebration on June 5, 2018. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
Paddlers canoe in Douglas Harbor on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
A group of canoes wait for permission from Native elders to land in Douglas Harbor on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
A woman helps a child with his hat Tuesday, June 5, 2018, while waiting for the canoes at Douglas Harbor. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
A girl waits for the canoes to land at Douglas Harbor on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse)
A group of people wait for the canoes to come to Douglas Harbor on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
Paddlers aboard canoes request permission to come ashore in Douglas Harbor on June 5, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
Canoes requesting permission to come ashore on June 5, 2018 (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
Celebration 2018 grand processional June 6, 2018, Juneau. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter)
Editor’s note: 360 North is under contract with Sealaska Heritage Institute to produce television and online video coverage of Celebration.