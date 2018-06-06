No bids on controversial old growth timber sale … again

The U.S. Forest Service won’t be facilitating a controversial old growth timber sale in the Tongass National Forest. At least, not in the immediate future. The agency received zero bids on the Kuiu Island timber sale before its closing deadline on Tuesday.
The forest service tried to sell these trees in 2016, but did not receive any offers back then either — even after all of the wood was approved for export.
The agency made changes to this latest version of the sale, reducing it by half and removing some of the more sensitive watershed areas.
But, the sale still faces a lawsuit filed by conservation groups and a tour company over its outdated environmental analysis.
One of the plaintiffs in the case says old growth logging in the Tongass is a practice that needs to end.
Recent headlines
-
Controversial former Anchorage LIO building to become new APD headquartersThe purchase should be finalized by early August, and the Anchorage police chief wants the department moved in by late summer or early fall.
-
EMS and law enforcement train for active shooter at Capitol on Thursday“You probably won’t be seeing anything on the outside, other than lots of vehicles," said Joe Mishler, the EMS training officer for Capital City Fire/Rescue.
-
Avrum Gross: Gov. Hammond’s ‘long-haired hippie’ ally, attorney general and in-house antagonistAvrum Gross died in May 2018. The East Coast Democrat and lawyer was an unlikely ally of Republican Gov. Jay Hammond. He served as Alaska's attorney general during the permanent fund's seminal years.
-
Special audit finds Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority violated multiple state lawsThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority violated state statutes by investing $44.4 million in commercial real estate. Those are the findings of a special audit of the Trust released Tuesday by the Alaska Division of Legislative Audit. The audit also says the Trust’s board violated the Opening Meetings Act and the Alaska Executive Branch Ethics Act by purposely trying to keep some board issues out of the public eye.