No bids on controversial old growth timber sale … again

The U.S. Forest Service won’t be facilitating a controversial old growth timber sale in the Tongass National Forest. At least, not in the immediate future. The agency received zero bids on the Kuiu Island timber sale before its closing deadline on Tuesday.

The forest service tried to sell these trees in 2016, but did not receive any offers back then either — even after all of the wood was approved for export.

The agency made changes to this latest version of the sale, reducing it by half and removing some of the more sensitive watershed areas.

But, the sale still faces a lawsuit filed by conservation groups and a tour company over its outdated environmental analysis.

One of the plaintiffs in the case says old growth logging in the Tongass is a practice that needs to end.