Focus on Community – Mind Over Matter – BBBS

Tonight’s theme is Big Brothers/Big Sisters
Recent headlines
Man stabbed after allegedly starting fights downtownA 35-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Juneau after he allegedly challenged multiple people to fight. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A JPD news release says he was listed in stable condition.
In gubernatorial debate, Dunleavy and Hawkins grill Walker on gaslineTwo of Governor Bill Walker’s challengers in the upcoming election are criticizing his policies toward China and the proposed Alaska LNG project.
‘Little slice of heaven’ Juneau subdivision threatened by river erosionThe neighborhood can’t seem to agree: As the erosion gets worse, who should pay for it?
University of Alaska Regents approve 2019 budgetThe Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the budget includes $327 million in state unrestricted general funds. This year's state appropriation is a $10 million increase from last year's state funding.