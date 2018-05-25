‘When The Fog Clears’ filmmaker aims to make Forgotten War unforgettable

The Aleutian Islands served as the battleground for some of the bloodiest conflicts on American soil since the Civil War. But most people have never heard of the Battle of Attu, the invasion of Kiska, or even the Aleutian campaign.
Tadashi Ogawa wants to change that.
The Japanese filmmaker has produced a new documentary on World War II.
Growing up in Yokohama, Tadashi Ogawa learned a bit about the Battle of Attu in school. More than 2,300 Japanese soldiers lost their lives.
A decade ago, he stumbled upon a story in a newspaper that motivated him to dig even deeper.
The article was about a Japanese woman whose husband served on Kiska Island during WWII.
“He died there because a U.S. submarine attacked his ship,” Ogawa said. “But before that happened, he wrote a letter to his wife. He picked up a flower off Kiska Island, and he enclosed it with his letter.”
The man’s wife, Chiyo Shinoda, treasured the flower and kept it all her life.
Sixty-seven years later, when she was 98, she received another Kiska flower in the mail.
“But of course, it’s not from her husband,” Ogawa said. “This time, it was an American who was the son of (the captain of) the submarine that attacked her husband’s ship.”
Ogawa considers it a miracle — this connection between Japanese and American families who both lost loved ones in the war.
He wants to use their story of transcontinental friendship to explore the Aleutian campaign.
Last summer, Ogawa visited Kiska and Attu to shoot footage of the Kamchatka lily, the flower that started it all.
In the course of his research, he also learned about the Attuans’ captivity in Japan, which he was never taught as a child in school.
“I was pretty shocked when I knew that some Aleut people were taken as prisoners of war to Japan,” Ogawa said.
Seventy-five years after the war, Ogawa hopes his documentary will help Americans and Japanese better understand the atrocities people faced on both sides of the conflict.
“Now, many people have started talking about what happened,” Ogawa said. “I think they’re feeling like they are running out of time. If I can make a film, it’s going to be great to help them tell a story.”
Recent headlines
-
Gardentalk – Starting saps and sprouts to sculpture and stabilize soggy soilTo beautify and dry out a wet section of your yard, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski recommends ligularia, primose, highbush cranberry, dogwood, cottonwood, and willow.
-
Gas thief strikes kids’ summer camp van, frustrates Harris Street neighborhoodJuneau Police Lt. Krag Campbell said gas thefts are an ongoing issue around Juneau. The typical telltale sign is a damaged fuel door, though, not a tank drilled out from underneath the vehicle.
-
Fundraising continues as Project Playground rebuild gets underway next weekThe beloved playground burned down last year. Construction on the new and improved playground should wrap up in September.
-
Appeal challenges Alaska’s exclusion of village residents from juriesLawyers for a Kiana man convicted of attempted murder argue he was not tried by a jury of his peers because his jury was drawn from the Kotzebue area, more than 50 miles away.