Mudrooms, May 2018

Mudrooms recorded on May 5th, 2018
Recent headlines
-
Ferry Tazlina floated for the first timeFloating a new ferry for the first time is a painstakingly long process that involves bursts of activity followed by a lot of waiting around and listening to the hum of machinery.
-
Walker’s trade mission highlights links to China, opportunities for AlaskansRepresentatives from more than 20 business, along with state officials and politicians will leave for China this weekend. There, they’ll peddle everything from baby food to seafood to tourism to Chinese consumers.
-
Skagway’s second brewery opens amid state conversation about tasting roomsSkagway’s newest brewery turned on its taps this month. Its opening came during a conversation at the state level about rules for tasting rooms.
-
Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea ottersSea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle, but fishermen who dive for crab and other shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.