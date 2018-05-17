Alaska marijuana business license applications piling up

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The number of applications for marijuana business licenses is outgrowing the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office’s approval system.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports a May 8 Marijuana Control Office spreadsheet says there are 467 applications being processed with another 46 businesses set for inspection.
Brandon Emmett of the Alaska Marijuana Control Board, which oversees the office, says there is discussion of making Marijuana Control Board meetings longer to deal with the backlog of applications and also to manage the need to revise state regulations.
Emmett also says raising application fees could help cover the cost of hiring more staff.
Emmett says the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association and the Marijuana Control Board requested more state funding from the Legislature for the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office, but the request was denied.
