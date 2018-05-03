With 50-plus ringed seal sightings, Unalaskans start tracking the unexpected species

Unalaskans are used to spotting marine mammals around the island.

But lately, they’re not just seeing whales or otters.

Ringed seals — an Arctic species that typically lives far north of the ice-free Aleutian Islands — are showing up.

Now, scientists are monitoring the unusual visitors to find out why they’re near Unalaska.

When the first ringed seal popped up last winter, it seemed like a fluke.

But another appeared early this spring. And then, the number skyrocketed.

“Since we started tracking them in March, we have more than 50 reports,” said Melissa Good, Unalaska’s Sea Grant agent.

Good has been following the seal surge by fielding phone calls from community members and taking drives around the island.

“We first started seeing a couple, and it’s like, ‘That’s kind of weird, but OK,'” she said. “But when we started seeing 10 at a time, on one go-around, that was weird. That’s unusual.”

Ringed seals are ice seals that like to hunt in Arctic waters and haul out on sea ice.

Why are so many of them down in temperate ice-free Unalaska, lounging on docks and molting on breakwaters?

“One of my theories is that they’re looking for habitat,” Good said.

This winter, the Arctic ice pack was the second lowest on record, leaving seals with fewer places to rest, eat and have their pups.

That may have driven them to seek out new areas beyond their normal range, Good said.

“There’s plenty of food here, as long as they can adapt to a different hunting strategy,” she said. “They’re used to hunting under the ice and using that ice platform. They obviously don’t have that here, but maybe the breakwaters are serving that (purpose). Or they’re learning to hunt in these rocky reef areas.”

Good isn’t concerned about the sudden swell of ringed seals, for now, but she is curious.

“Are they going to stay here? How are they doing in general? The ones we’ve been seeing so far — I would say most of them are healthy individuals,” she said.

But Good has found two dead with high parasite counts, and others have patchy coats.

Good is asking Unalaskans to help keep an eye on the seals. She’s tracking sightings and collecting photographs in an effort to compile better data on their health and movements.

She’ll start a deeper analysis of their behavior with more information.