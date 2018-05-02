Deadline for Northern Dynasty and First Quantum to finalize Pebble option agreement extended, again

First Quantum Minerals and Northern Dynasty on Tuesday announced another delay in finalizing their option agreement.
Northern Dynasty Minerals is the sole owner of the Pebble Limited Partnership.
In December, the parties announced that First Quantum had agreed to buy into Pebble at $150 million over four years.
At the end of those four years, First Quantum would have the option to become a 50 percent owner of the partnership.
The original framework agreement gave the companies until April 6 to finalize the agreement.
After the December announcement, Pebble Limited Partnership CEO Tom Collier said that the initial $150 million would help fund the permitting phase of the proposed gold, copper and molybdenum mine in Bristol Bay
The companies extended the deadline last month to finalize the agreement to April 30. They’ve extended it a second time: the new deadline is May 31.
