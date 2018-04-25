Troopers intercept 56 grams of heroin in Togiak

Alaska State Troopers intercepted 56 grams of heroin in Togiak over the weekend.
Patrick Einhellig, 32, of Dillingham arrived Friday at the Togiak airport, when troopers contacted him. They say he was allegedly carrying the heroin on him.
He was indicted Tuesday on a felony charge of drug delivery.
The street value of that amount of heroin in Bristol Bay is at least $56,000.
