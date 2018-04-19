Telling Tales – 4-18-18

Telling Tales w/MsG celebrated “April as the Cruelest Month”, with some Woosh Kinaadeiyi poets.
*POEMS*
Bill Merk (“the Juneau Poet Laureate”) performed Sam Hamill’s “To Live & Die in Portland”
Mike Christenson recited one of his own works, “If”
Audrey Kohler recited her beautiful poem “Winter Thaw”
MsG performed Nikki Giovanni’s (“this is not a poem…”) “Stardate 18628.190”
Bill Merk performed William O’Daly’s “The New Gods”
Audrey Kohler gave us another of her wonderful works, “Wednesday”
Mike Christenson delighted us with his “The Serendipity Manifesto, Pt.1”
MsG recited”Struggle” by Miss Ascentia from We’Moon
