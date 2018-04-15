Anchorage airport ranked the world’s 5th busiest for air cargo

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is the fifth busiest hub for air cargo in the world. According to a release from the state Department of Transportation on Friday, that’s up one spot from 2016, although down from a high of third place in recent years.
In 2017, the amount of cargo moving through the airport increased by about 7 percent. In total, around 3 million tons of freight landed at Ted Stevens.
Alaska’s largest airport is a strategic stopping point for air cargo transiting between North America, Asia and Europe. According to DOT, each day around 75 large cargo jets land, many for refueling and freight transfer services.
The world’s busiest airports for cargo are in
- Hong Kong,
- Memphis, Tennessee,
- Shanghai, China, and
- Incheon, Korea.
