A Juneau Afternoon 4-13-2018

Andy Kline hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Friday:
He’ll be joined by John Hatton to explore the state of CD sales in America;
Mark Whitman will explain the benefits of the Moral Compass;
Annie Bartholmew will preview Friday night’s KXLL Folk Fest Showcase;
We’ll meet Jason and Pharis Romero, the Alaska Folk Festival’s Guest Artists;
And Paul Douglas and Mark Pusich, both trustees of the Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund, will tell us about applying for grants.
Recent headlines
-
Gardentalk – Attacking greenhouse mold and mildewMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski also has some hints for keeping our garlic going until harvest later this summer.
-
Army Corps addresses criticism of environmental review process for PebbleSheila Newman, with the Army Corps' Alaska District, said the agency recognizes that Pebble is not an average project proposal -- it has a long history in Alaska, so the agency is trying to make adjustments for that.
-
Haines Borough sends comment letter on 13,000-acre timber saleThe Haines Borough is asking for more information about a major timber sale in the Chilkat Valley, recently announced by the University of Alaska. At a regular meeting Tuesday, the Assembly voted to send a letter to the university prior to a community meeting at the end of April.
-
Missile Defense Agency makes test launch calendar classifiedThe government will no longer post a public calendar of upcoming missile tests under a new Missile Defense Agency policy.