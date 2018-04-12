A Juneau Afternoon 4-13-2018

Andy Kline hosts A Juneau Afternoon on Friday:

He’ll be joined by John Hatton to explore the state of CD sales in America;

Mark Whitman will explain the benefits of the Moral Compass;

Annie Bartholmew will preview Friday night’s KXLL Folk Fest Showcase;

We’ll meet Jason and Pharis Romero, the Alaska Folk Festival’s Guest Artists;

And Paul Douglas and Mark Pusich, both trustees of the Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund, will tell us about applying for grants.