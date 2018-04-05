Juneau Afternoon – 4-6-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

Bob Schroder will be here to highlight the upcoming 44th Annual Alaska Folk Festival;

We’ll get a preview of Ed Buyarski’s talk for the Juneau GARDEN Club on sharpening your tools;

Damon Steubner will be here to highlight Sunday’s Video presentation featuring U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy;

And Pat McLear will talk about the 1-year Anniversary of Family Promise.

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org

